News in Brief

NZGIF gives Lodestone Energy letter of credit for Transpower connection to solar farm

Greg Hurrell
Wed, 26 Jul 2023
New Zealand Green Investment Finance is providing Lodestone Energy with a letter of credit which Transpower requires to connect the company’s third solar farm to the grid.The letter is part of an up to $15 million package in working capital NZ Green Investment Finance (NZGIF) is lending to Lodestone for its solar farms and would only be drawn on if needed.The Waiotahe site near Opōtiki is the third in a series of five wind farms planned or under construction by Lodestone. The company earlier stated that the Waiotahe plant would have 85,00...
Energy council says building more renewables will require policy change
Policy

Energy council says building more renewables will require policy change

Permissive resource consenting needed says Business Energy Council.

Ian Llewellyn 12:00pm
Politics

Radio NZ board member another victim of the Kiri Allan saga

Jason Ake was told to avoid political activities in his crown role.

Daniel Dunkley 11:30am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
