Menu
Menu
Search
Home
News in Brief

Passive over active: Smartshares wins fund manager of the year

Passive over active: Smartshares wins fund manager of the year
Smartshares' CEO Hugh Stevens accepted four awards on behalf of his passive funds management business. (Photo: NZX)
Dan Brunskill
Dan Brunskill
Thu, 17 Nov 2022
NZX-owned passive fund manager Smartshares won top prize at the Research IP Fund Manager of the Year Awards in Auckland last night.The award was not without controversy, with the index fund provider winning over two active fund managers that were also nominated.The passive fund manager won four awards in total, prompting jibes about it being the ‘quantitative easing awards’ and that ‘the computer won’.Research IP said the prize was based on one-year returns and “several additional factors to ensure the winners and...
Property

Investigator appointed to Christchurch council

Phil Twyford has appointed an investigator to Christchurch city council in response to its housing defiance.

Oliver Lewis 12:50pm
Retail

Countdown increases fair pay with ‘unprecedented’ 19%

The supermarket chain has raised the bar for the industry but will others follow?

Jem Traylen 12:50pm
Tourism

It's the Great Lockup, as hotel rooms stay closed

The hotel sector recovery is being stymied by widespread staffing issues.

Brent Melville 12:00pm