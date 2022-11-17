Passive over active: Smartshares wins fund manager of the year

Smartshares' CEO Hugh Stevens accepted four awards on behalf of his passive funds management business. (Photo: NZX)

Dan Brunskill

NZX-owned passive fund manager Smartshares won top prize at the Research IP Fund Manager of the Year Awards in Auckland last night.The award was not without controversy, with the index fund provider winning over two active fund managers that were also nominated.The passive fund manager won four awards in total, prompting jibes about it being the ‘quantitative easing awards’ and that ‘the computer won’.Research IP said the prize was based on one-year returns and “several additional factors to ensure the winners and...