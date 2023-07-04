Menu
News in Brief

PM going to Europe for trade deal signing and NATO meeting

Chris Hipkins leaves for Europe on Friday. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Staff reporters
Tue, 04 Jul 2023
Prime minister Chris Hipkins will travel to Brussels to witness New Zealand signing the NZ-European Union trade agreement before heading to Stockholm and then the NATO Leaders’ Summit in Lithuania.Hipkins will leave on July 7 and return on July 14.He said the deal will unlock access to the world’s third biggest market and deliver immediate tariff savings on NZ exports to the EU of around $100 million a year when it enters into force – more than any past NZ trade deal.“Modelling suggests exports to the EU will increase by...
Business Free Exclusive

A national prize pool of $20,000 entices 4,700 students to participate every year.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 5:00am
Finance

Bank of China appoints receivers to NZ-based Dairy Nutraceuticals

It is part of a joint venture with Landcorp and ASX-listed Clover Corporation.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Economy

Solving NZ’s productivity woes requires patient investment

Business investment in research and development is still the key issue.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
