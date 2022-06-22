See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes

Portainer doubles series A funding in round extension, led by Movac

Ben Moore
Wed, 22 Jun 2022

Co-founder and CEO Neil Cresswell created Portainer to help users navigate the complex Docker containerisation system. (Image: Portainer)
Co-founder and CEO Neil Cresswell created Portainer to help users navigate the complex Docker containerisation system. (Image: Portainer)
Ben Moore
Wed, 22 Jun 2022
Portainer, a NZ-born startup that supplies software for managing containerised IT environments, has raised an additional US$6.2 million (NZ$9.88m) in an extension of its series A round.This more than doubles the amount it has raised in the round, adding to the US$6 million the company raised last year.Including its seed round in 2020, Portainer has now raised US$13.4m.Wellington-based Movac was the lead investor for the extension, which added Auckland’s New Zealand Growth Capital Partners and US-based Shasta Ventures to the pool of invest...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Markets market close
NZ shares fall as Eroad near all-time low
Dan Brunskill | Wed, 22 Jun 2022

Eroad had a second day as the index’s biggest decliner, falling more than 5% to $1.57 and bringing its decline over the past year to almost 75%.

Environment FREE
NZ’s freshwater future looks bleak and 'broken'
Ella Somers | Wed, 22 Jun 2022

Our system for creating policy and regulation is broken, a Te Aukaha Māori agribusiness expert told an agricultural business summit today.

Retail
Foodstuffs co-operatives opening up wholesale grocery service
Rebecca Howard | Wed, 22 Jun 2022

According to Foodstuffs, for each dollar on the supermarket shelf, supplier costs make up 68 cents

Sponsored
High water marks: Watercare raises the tide on sustainability

The No.1 barrier to decarbonisation for NZ organisations is accurate measurement, says Microsoft’s Accelerating the Journey to Net Zero report.

Sponsored
Covid helps a council into the future

Transformative technology saw this council adapt quickly.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.