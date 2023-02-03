Pushpay takeover offer is bottom dollar, valuation finds

Pushpay chief executive Molly Matthews. (Photo: Pushpay)

An independent valuation of Pushpay Holdings has found the takeover offer falls within the recommended range, but only barely. Grant Samuel & Associates, an adviser appointed by Pushpay to assess the offer, has valued the church-management software company in the range of $1.33 to $1.53 per share. Sixth Street and BGH Capital have entered a scheme of arrangement to buy the company for $1.34 per share, just one cent above the lowest end of the valuer’s acceptable range. Some shareholders expressed outrage when the board...