News in Brief

Pushpay takeover offer is bottom dollar, valuation finds

Pushpay chief executive Molly Matthews. (Photo: Pushpay)
Dan Brunskill
Dan Brunskill
Fri, 03 Feb 2023
An independent valuation of Pushpay Holdings has found the takeover offer falls within the recommended range, but only barely. Grant Samuel & Associates, an adviser appointed by Pushpay to assess the offer, has valued the church-management software company in the range of $1.33 to $1.53 per share. Sixth Street and BGH Capital have entered a scheme of arrangement to buy the company for $1.34 per share, just one cent above the lowest end of the valuer’s acceptable range. Some shareholders expressed outrage when the board...
Sport

Business of Sport: women’s sport valuations are on fire but what does it mean for NZ?

There are currently over a billion NZ dollars of investment out of nowhere into women’s football and cricket.  

Trevor McKewen 2:00pm
Business

ASB giving $2,000 to customers hit by floods

All affected customers with the bank on Jan 27 will get the payment if they were stickered, or if their businesses were impacted.

Staff reporters 1:15pm
Economy

Consumer confidence brightens a little

A net 40% expect economic conditions to worsen over the next 12 months, compared to 54% in December.

Staff reporters 11:00am