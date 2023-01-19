Menu
Menu
Search
Home
News in Brief

Rental prices jump, Canterbury leads the charge

Staff reporters
Thu, 19 Jan 2023
Rental prices in December were up 3.9% year over year, according to the latest monthly rental price index stock measure from Statistics New Zealand.This represented a 0.3% monthly increase from November, continuing the trend for the year.It was a slightly lower year-on-year increase than seen in the previous four months, which was between 4% and 4.1%.The flow measure, which only reflects the price of new tenancy agreements, was much more sedate with no change from the previous month and just a 0.8% increase from December in the previous year.Th...
Politics

Tributes flow in following shock Ardern resignation

Auckland chamber of commerce CEO Simon Bridges says NZ needs a PM who can inject confidence into the business sector. 

Rebecca Howard and Oliver Lewis 4:34pm
Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: Did Ardern just hand the election to Luxon?

It's hard to see how Jacinda Ardern hasn't just handed National an unobstructed 2023 election win.

Pattrick Smellie 3:08pm
Politics Breaking

PM Ardern resigns – not enough in tank for Oct 14 election

A vote for a new leader will be held in three days, the PM said in her speech today.

Staff reporters 1:37pm