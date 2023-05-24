Menu
News in Brief

Rocket Lab buys Virgin Orbit's assets at auction for US$16m

Rocket Lab launches rockets from launchpads, but Virgin Orbit wanted to launch them from 747s. (Image: Rocket Lab)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Wed, 24 May 2023
Rocket Lab has snapped up some of the remnants of Richard Branson's dream to launch satellites into space from 747 jets. The New Zealand-based space company agreed to pay US$16.1 million (NZ$26m) for some of Virgin Orbit's assets, including the lease on their 13,378 sq metre head office and manufacturing facility on Conant Street in Long Beach, California.Virgin Orbit filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April. Orbit was founded by Richard Branson and was spun-off Virgin Galactic as part of an ill-fated attempt to take the company pu...
Full impact of Cyclone Gabrielle on Napier Port still unknown
Markets

Full impact of Cyclone Gabrielle on Napier Port still unknown

Napier Port doesn&#39;t expect volumes to fully recover until this time next year.

Riley Kennedy 3:10pm
Economy

RBNZ hikes by 25 basis points to 5.5%

The RBNZ still sees the OCR peaking at 5.5%

Rebecca Howard 2:25pm
Primary Sector

Two sheep health products banned in NZ

Concerns were raised about the products last year.

Riley Kennedy 12:15pm
