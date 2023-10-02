Menu
Spark looks to woo gamers with new brand
Video game players are some of the heaviest users of data. (Image: Getty)
Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Mon, 02 Oct 2023
Spark is targeting video game players with a new venture called Spark Game Arena, although it's currently keeping mum on what that will actually look like.The telco is launching the brand with a nationwide esports tournament for the game Fortnite, backed by a total prize pool worth $30,000.A spokesperson for the company could not be drawn on what other products or services Spark Game Arena will offer, except to say there will be some major announcements in the coming months.Video games have become an extremely popular and lucrative form of...
