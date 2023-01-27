To stardust we return: five NZers’ ashes head to space

Co-founders Stu Potter (L) and Geoff Lamb came up with the idea for the company while stargazing. (Image: StardustMe)

Ashes of five New Zealanders will soon be headed into space on the back of a rocket, thanks to NZ company StardustMe.Founded in November last year, the ‘space memorial’ company arranges for one gram of someone’s ashes to be put inside a metal token and sent into space for around $3,000.The launch is set for Jan 29, weather permitting, from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in Los Angeles.Five people’s remains will be sent into space, including Remy Townsley, a Wellingtonian and space enthusiast who was 14 when he died, and...