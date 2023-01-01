Mark Dunajtschik humbled by knighthood

Mark Dunajtschik donated $53 million to building a new children's hospital in Wellington, among many other charitable donations. (Image: NZME)

Businessperson, property developer and notable philanthropist Mark Dunajtschik has been made a knight companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the New Year honours list.From concentration camp survivor to Wellington mega-donor, Dunajtschik is best known for his $53 million donation in 2017 to the project to build a new children’s hospital in Wellington. He told BusinessDesk that he was honoured and pleased that his efforts are appreciated by the community.“I thank the people who gave the recommendation to the powers that...