The new plan was developed by Te Whatu Ora - Health New Zealand, and Te Aka Whai Ora - Māori Health Authority. (Image: Getty)

Fundamental changes in the way the New Zealand health system will operate are under way.

The government has announced a NZ Health Workforce Plan, signalling “big shifts” in the health system to address the workforce shortages. In a move that health minister Ayesha Verrall said would make NZ's health workforce more sustainable, supporting the domestic workforce will be prioritised to manage the daily pressures.

The new plan was developed by Te Whatu Ora - Health New Zealand, and Te Aka Whai Ora - Māori Health Authority.

'Confronting to some'

Verrall said the health authorities engaged with the frontline clinical workforce, professional bodies, unions and government in writing the plan.

“While the modelling in this plan might be confronting to some, I think it is important that Te Whatu Ora is clear on workforce shortages to enable action,” she said.

The priority areas include:

Supporting and retaining the workforce.

Growing pathways for Māori and Pacific communities in health.

Driving local innovation in training.

Increasing priority workforce groups.

The health minister said the government was laying the foundations for fundamental change in the way the system regulates, trains, invests and recruits for the future.

“This requires partnership and drive from other parts of our health system, and across government. It must be a key focus for all our health agencies over the next year.”

Specific initiatives and actions outlined in the workforce plan include: