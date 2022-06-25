See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
On the Money

On the Money: Don Braid, Fletcher, Steve Newman and more

Victoria Young
Sat, 25 Jun 2022

On the Money: Don Braid, Fletcher, Steve Newman and more
Mainfreight's Don Braid makes a fashion statement. (Image: NZME)
Victoria Young
Sat, 25 Jun 2022
RELATED
Photo opWith some rather breathless reporting flying around at the moment about “cash for access” events that put businesspeople in the same room as politicians for a fee, it’s almost heartening that some corporates see so little harm in it that they publicise their attendance.All the more so when said corporate is also currently pursuing a major health ministry contract for ongoing covid testing.However, the Melbourne-based CEO of Asia Pacific Healthcare Group, Anoop Singh, apparently had no such qualms about posting a p...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Property FREE
Money Answers: how much mortgage can I actually afford?
Frances Cook | Sat, 25 Jun 2022

This week, readers ask how they should decide as a family what they can afford in terms of buying a house – and just because you can, should you?

Health
The eyes have it
The Economist | Sat, 25 Jun 2022

Short-sightedness used to be rare. Now it's growing across the globe. Tim Cross, The Economist's technology editor, investigates its rapid rise.

Sport
Business of Sport: Oz netball’s sorry saga
Trevor McKewen | Fri, 24 Jun 2022

Australian rugby could learn some lessons from netball about the pitfalls of going it alone.  

Sponsored
Investments to sustain the momentum of building in NZ

Classic Capital has opened its Land & Build fund to qualified wholesale and eligible investors.

Sponsored
High water marks: Watercare raises the tide on sustainability

The No.1 barrier to decarbonisation for NZ organisations is accurate measurement, says Microsoft’s Accelerating the Journey to Net Zero report.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.