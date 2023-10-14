Menu
On the Money: heart of Glass, Liam Lawson strolls by, a wry Bollard and more
Emulating the old Brook Asset gang: Andrew South, Paul Glass and Simon Botherway in 2004. (Image: Getty)
Paul McBeth
Sat, 14 Oct 2023
Million dollar babyThe arcane arts of finance were on display in the latest million-dollar injection into the parent entity of Devon Funds and Clarity Funds.Devon’s principal Paul Glass – one of the few who can lay claim to getting one over Macquarie when he and Simon Botherway sold Brook Asset Management – and long-serving chief financial officer Niall Hartigan injected almost $960,000 into the boutique fund manager’s parent company, Investment Services Group, for a little more than 2 milli...
