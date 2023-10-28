Menu
On the Money

On the Money: sailing on insolvent dreams, Orion's healthy value, spirited hospo and more

On the Money: sailing on insolvent dreams, Orion's healthy value, spirited hospo and more
McGrath Nichol's Conor McElhinney has taken advice from rocker Rod Stewart and is sailing away. (Image: Getty)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Sat, 28 Oct 2023
Sailing away …Well-known corporate undertaker Conor McElhinney appears to have gotten a feel for the Orinoco Flow and is sailing away from the partnership at McGrathNicol – quite literally, actually.On the Money spotted McElhinney’s retiring from multiple appointments recently and speculated whether he was heading off or wanting to spend more time on his annual retail review.Our suspicions were confirmed this week when he posted on LinkedIn saying he was off on a career break to use his newly developed sailing skills.McE...
