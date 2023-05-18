Menu
A bland election year budget

Grant Robertson briefs media on the budget (Image: BusinessDesk)
Pattrick Smellie
Thu, 18 May 2023
This budget will not win the government the Oct 14 general election.But nor does it contain anything that might cause it to lose.It is a conservative document with very little new thinking, no big-bang ideas, a relatively benign economic outlook.But it doesn’t give opposition parties all that much to bite on, beyond general arm-waving about how much more the government spends these days than it used to. Even there, the attack line is not that strong.If the Treasury’s fiscal and economic forecasts are to be believed, New Zealand dodg...
Media

MediaWorks interim CEO to leave in August, CFO resigns

The radio and out-of-home advertising group has experienced upheaval in recent months.

Daniel Dunkley 4:30pm
Policy

Aussie threat to game developers blunted

NZ game developers are getting a 20% rebate, worth up to $3m a year.

Jem Traylen 2:10pm
Policy

ComCom, FMA litigation funds get pruned

The regulators' litigation funds were a surprising reprioritisation.

Paul McBeth 2:10pm
