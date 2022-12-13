Menu
A massive change on immigration policy

What's behind Labour's u-turn on immigration? (Image: Getty)
Pattrick Smellie
Tue, 13 Dec 2022
In the last week of parliament and the last week that most New Zealanders will take any notice of politics, the government has dropped a massive immigration policy bombshell.Having spent huge chunks of political capital resisting calls from the business community to swiftly ease the passage for a very wide range of migrants with skills to alleviate the demonstrable shortages throughout the economy, it has now all but capitulated.True, there had been a lot of ad hoc easing up until now, but Monday’s announcement of a wholesale broadening o...
New Zealand’s market edges up ahead of US inflation data

NZ’s market edged up alongside cancer diagnostics firm Pacific Edge, which jumped almost 8% today.

Ella Somers 5:55pm
Inflation grinch stalks Christmas as food prices rise faster

Decreasing demand and cooling global commodity prices may slow inflation next year, bank economists say.

Greg Hurrell 1:35pm
Money managers see global stocks recovering

A Bloomberg survey shows there's optimism for the year ahead, but some worries about stagflation.

Bloomberg 12:45pm

Trevor McKewen: 'Town hall' gatherings part of NZ Rugby review

Coming to your town soon, a chance to have your say on NZ Rugby’s governance model.

Trevor McKewen 11:45am
Cameron Bagrie: Why we'll get lollies when we need a lentil diet

The half-year economic and fiscal update is about to land, and we could be eating all the wrong things.

Cameron Bagrie 5:00am
Pattrick Smellie: Unpicking Rio Tinto's Tiwai Pt smelter play

The mining giant says it has turned over a new leaf, but it's not rolling over.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Craig Renney: Reducing inflation needs investment, not tax cuts

New Zealanders are right to be angry about the looming recession, but that anger should rightly be directed at the series of decisions over the past forty years that got us to this point.

Craig Renney 12 Dec 2022