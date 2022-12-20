Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

A new health system can't fix what's broken in society

A new health system can't fix what's broken in society
Only better pay, housing and education will improve outcomes for Māori families. (Image: Getty)
Ian Powell
Ian Powell
Tue, 20 Dec 2022
There are challenges in almost every form of human interaction. You’ll find them in personal and family relationships, employment, financial arrangements and collective bargaining between unions and employers. These challenges can often be positive.However, if the expectations of these challenges are unrealistically high, then conflict and toxicity are not far away. Politics is no exception. In fact, it’s fertile territory for unrealistic expectations.Reducing health disparities A case in point is the Pae Ora Act, which ca...
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Energy

Contact Energy to set its first net-zero targets

New ideas will solve peak generation – just don’t mention Lake Onslow.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Finance

Gerry Harvey snaps up $88m worth of NZ property loans

Harvey Norman chair Gerry Harvey owns NZ Thoroughbred Holdings, which has branched out into investing in mortgages.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am

More Opinion

Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: Holding your nerve: a guide to 2023

Coping with covid required stoic compliance. Coping with inflation and a recession will require different attributes: mainly nerves of steel.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
World

Bloomberg: The start of the AI revolution?

ChatGPT can solve all your problems and answer all your questions. 

Bloomberg 19 Dec 2022
Opinion

Jenny Ruth: What the Commerce Commission’s building supplies study told us

The market share of structural timber used in residential construction has dropped to 73% in 2020, from 93% in 2013.

Jenny Ruth 19 Dec 2022
Opinion

Warren Couillault: The downturn, the politicians and the bogeyman

Look out for speedbumps as the economy contracts in the new year.

Warren Couillault 17 Dec 2022