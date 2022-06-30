See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Opinion

Big Tech can’t stay neutral on abortion

Peter Griffin
Thu, 30 Jun 2022

Big Tech can’t stay neutral on abortion
Abortion rights activists, dressed in an outfits from The Handmaid's Tale, lead protestors during a march in Denver in the US this week. (Image: Getty)
Peter Griffin
Thu, 30 Jun 2022
RELATED
In Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel, The Handmaid’s Tale, the state of Gilead is portrayed as almost Luddite-like in its approach to technology.But, as with any good authoritarian regime, the rulers of the former United States of America maintain their own high-tech tools to stay in control, from the “Computalk” that sits on each commander’s desk to the “Identipass” handmaids need to pass through security checkpoints.The novel has been referenced all over the internet following last week’s decisi...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Media
Discovery NZ slumps to $34m loss in 2021
Daniel Dunkley | Thu, 30 Jun 2022

The broadcaster, part of US giant Warner Bros. Discovery, recorded the heavy loss after racking up a larger wage bill.

Markets
BusinessDesk owner NZME hits 100,000 digital subscriptions
Oliver Lewis | Thu, 30 Jun 2022

The owner of BusinessDesk has hit a new high, with even more customers choosing to subscribe.

Energy
High power prices in NZ – what's the 'new normal'?
Ian Llewellyn | Thu, 30 Jun 2022

Indonesian coal prices are now one of the main drivers of wholesale electricity prices in NZ.

Sponsored
Investments to sustain the momentum of building in NZ

Classic Capital has opened its Land & Build fund to qualified wholesale and eligible investors.

Sponsored
High water marks: Watercare raises the tide on sustainability

The No.1 barrier to decarbonisation for NZ organisations is accurate measurement, says Microsoft’s Accelerating the Journey to Net Zero report.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.