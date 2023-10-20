Menu
Business of Sport: All Blacks show of power as review outcomes await

Beauden Barrett of the All Blacks looks on ahead of their Rugby World Cup France 2023 match against Argentina. (Image: Getty)
Trevor McKewen
Fri, 20 Oct 2023
I wonder if the All Blacks changing room door at the World Cup is open to New Zealand Rugby’s chief executive and board nowadays?The thought crossed my mind when I saw Ardie Savea interviewed after the epic quarter-final. Ardie cryptically replied to a question posed over the motivation for the win by revealing that the All Blacks had been “taking receipts” ahead of the clash.He also talked about “cashing cheques” in another interview.Within elite international sport, there’s no doubt what that means. Th...
Doubt over whether MediaWorks can 'continue as a going concern'
Media

Doubt over whether MediaWorks can 'continue as a going concern'

MediaWorks incurred a loss of $125.9 million in the financial year ended December 31.

Staff reporters 2:45pm
The Wall Street Journal

UN, world leaders push to get Gaza aid flowing after Biden pledge

Biden calls on Congress to pass aid package to fund Israel, Ukraine.

The Wall Street Journal 2:25pm
UN, world leaders push to get Gaza aid flowing after Biden pledge
Law & Regulation

Serious Fraud Office to appeal findings in CBL criminal case

Peter Harris and Carden Mulholland were found not guilty.

Staff reporters 12:25pm
Serious Fraud Office to appeal findings in CBL criminal case

