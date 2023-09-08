Menu
Business of Sport: Rugby Australia prepares to join the private equity plunge

Head coach Eddie Jones (left) and Will Skelton speak to the media during a Wallabies press conference ahead of the Rugby World Cup France 2023. (Image: Getty)
Rugby Australia is about to follow its New Zealand counterpart and take the plunge into the murky world of private equity investment. NZ Rugby (NZR) investor Silver Lake is one of three private equity (PE) fund managers chasing a deal with the Australians, along with European rivals CVC Partners.  But if the word on the street across the Ditch is right, both the Americans and CVC look likely to miss out to a PE fund run by billionaire Andrew “Twiggy” Forrest, the western Australian mining magnate who bankrolls Perth-based...
Shares in 2 Cheap Cars jump more than 30% after profit upgrade
Shares in 2 Cheap Cars jump more than 30% after profit upgrade

Chair Michael Stiassny said the company was delighted by the company’s profit growth.

Ella Somers 3:04pm
Jem Traylen: Will Brian Roche be NZ’s next top public servant?

With the vacancy looming, is it time for the business leader to take the reins?

Jem Traylen 12:25pm
NZ joint venture invests $4.1m in US startup to reduce farm methane

AgriZeroNZ is searching the world for solutions to reduce emissions on NZ farms.

Staff reporters 11:44am
AI in the workplace: potential pitfalls for employers and employees
Rebecca Rendle: AI in the workplace: potential pitfalls for employers and employees

AI is introducing new complexities when it comes to employment relations.

Rebecca Rendle 5:00am
Dileepa Fonseka: Hipkins pitches growing the pie

The economic philosophies of Hipkins and Luxon can so far be summed up in two quotes.

Dileepa Fonseka 07 Sep 2023
Paul McBeth: In search of electrifying opportunities

Don't worry if the election bores you; there are plenty of other things to watch.

Paul McBeth 07 Sep 2023