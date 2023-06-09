Menu
Business of Sport: Sorry Simon, anywhere but Eden Park

Simon Bridges. (Image: Getty)
Trevor McKewen
Fri, 09 Jun 2023
Need a break from the Auckland airport shares debate? Let Simon Bridges throw an old chestnut on the winter fire then … should our national stadium be Eden Park or should it be sited on the Auckland waterfront?It’s impossible not to have ‘stadium envy’ if you live in Auckland and watch a lot of sport that is played outside of New Zealand’s biggest city and overseas.You feel like you’re in the third world even though you live in NZ’s biggest place and what is a ‘primate city' – look it u...
Auckland council approves partial airport selldown
Markets

Auckland council approves partial airport selldown

A heated budget process ended with a partial selldown of airport shares.

Oliver Lewis 3:58pm
Law & Regulation

Radio NZ launches investigation over Reuters Russia article

The changes to the Radio NZ version of the story were identified by a user in the US.

Daniel Dunkley 3:25pm
Radio NZ launches investigation over Reuters Russia article
Primary Sector

Fonterra sets up a new corporate venture arm

It will have its own board and chief executive.

Riley Kennedy 3:19pm
Fonterra sets up a new corporate venture arm

More Opinion

Looking for serious people? Try the NZX
Markets

Paul McBeth: Looking for serious people? Try the NZX

The big end of town isn't letting itself get sidetracked by politics.

Paul McBeth 08 Jun 2023
Collaboration: the answer to China’s dominance in critical technologies
Opinion

Peter Griffin: Collaboration: the answer to China’s dominance in critical technologies

For how much longer can “strategic ambiguity” remain a tenable position for NZ to take?

Peter Griffin 08 Jun 2023
Wholesale property funds said to be exploiting ‘loophole’
Property

Brent Melville: Wholesale property funds said to be exploiting ‘loophole’

‘Mum and pop’ investors have become casualties of unregulated market.

Brent Melville 08 Jun 2023
Nature can help save us from flooding
Infrastructure

Dean Spicer: Nature can help save us from flooding

More than 100 homes were at risk until a stream was turned into a water holding area.

Dean Spicer 08 Jun 2023