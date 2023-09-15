Menu
Business of Sport: time for Auckland to show courage in stadium debate

Business of Sport: time for Auckland to show courage in stadium debate
Engineering types say it could cost a minimum billion dollars to put a retractable roof on Eden Park. (Image: Getty)
Trevor McKewen
Trevor McKewen
Fri, 15 Sep 2023
The ‘national stadium’ debate is back, front and centre, after the Auckland council last week issued a call for expressions of interest towards finally sorting out the city’s sports arena mess. I read the term sheet on a public website this week – but probably not with the same apprehension as Eden Park’s backers. Because, the way I read it, Eden Park can’t possibly deliver what the council is rightfully seeking. You can read BusinessDesk’s coverage of the EOI, but these are the key...
CEO with US$110m pay package is suddenly out
World

CEO with US$110m pay package is suddenly out

CS Disco co-founder Kiwi Camara’s departure means he could forfeit the option grant.

The Wall Street Journal 2:30pm
Finance Tax

Nats dangle tax sweetener for startups

Paying tax on employee share option schemes is a problem for cash-starved startups.

Pattrick Smellie 2:00pm
Nats dangle tax sweetener for startups
Politics

National plans targeted immigration to boost NZ's technology sector

A new 'minister of tech' is part of National's technology policy.

Greg Hurrell 12:45pm
National plans targeted immigration to boost NZ's technology sector

Mergers, restructures and the art of giving bad news
Chamanthie Sinhalage-Fonseka: Mergers, restructures and the art of giving bad news

There's a difference between taking a ‘positive’ and constructive approach.

Chamanthie Sinhalage-Fonseka 5:00am
Where the bloody hell are the listings?
Paul McBeth: Where the bloody hell are the listings?

Hundreds of NZ companies could happily join the NZX.

Paul McBeth 14 Sep 2023
Budget pressure will crimp Nats’ plans to digitise government
Peter Griffin: Budget pressure will crimp Nats’ plans to digitise government

Any major uptick in spending on digital services will be hard to justify; whoever wins.

Peter Griffin 14 Sep 2023
Making those election numbers stack up: show us the money
Cameron Bagrie: Making those election numbers stack up: show us the money

It looks like we're facing a decade of deficits, says Cameron Bagrie.

Cameron Bagrie 13 Sep 2023