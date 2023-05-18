Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

Capitalise Kiwibank to compete with the Aussies

Capitalise Kiwibank to compete with the Aussies
What will the next round of disruption look like? (Image: Getty)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Thu, 18 May 2023
The government has a very simple lever it can pull if it thinks there’s a competition problem in the New Zealand banking sector. Pour money into Kiwibank so it can compete more aggressively with the Australian-owned titans that dominate the nation’s banking sector. Sure, it would be more costly than the months and millions spent on a Commerce Commission market study that will pore over every bank statement and unearth various practices that could (and should) be done better. But it will also have an immediate effect i...
The Business of Tech podcast: Inside 2degrees' satellite deal, with Mark Callander
Technology Free

The Business of Tech podcast: Inside 2degrees' satellite deal, with Mark Callander

2degrees' CEO Mark Callander joins to talk Lynk deal and satellite-to-mobile.

Ben Moore 6:00am
Policy

Auckland Council appoints adviser on airport share sale

After stopping an earlier tender process, the council has brought in an Australian firm.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Auckland Council appoints adviser on airport share sale
Podcasts Free

BusinessDesk Today podcast: Iwi work with Dairy NZ to clean rivers

Today's round-up of the top stories from BusinessDesk newsroom hosted by Ben Moore.

Ben Moore 5:00am
BusinessDesk Today podcast: Iwi work with Dairy NZ to clean rivers

More Opinion

Are KiwiSaver cold calls out of order?
Opinion

David Chaplin: Are KiwiSaver cold calls out of order?

As it turns out, cold-calling is cool ... in certain circumstances. 

David Chaplin 17 May 2023
Five things to look for in the budget
Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: Five things to look for in the budget

A "no-frills" budget it may be, but the Treasury forecasts always provide coded hints for the future.

Pattrick Smellie 16 May 2023
Making the bad weather better
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: Making the bad weather better

Weather is a bit of a national obsession in NZ, but it's probably fair to say we all wish we had less to discuss right now.

Dileepa Fonseka 15 May 2023
Are budget deficits back for longer?
Economy

Cameron Bagrie: Are budget deficits back for longer?

Is the fiscal worm the next to show signs of a clear turn?

Cameron Bagrie 15 May 2023