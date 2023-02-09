Menu
Chipping away at Ardern's legacy

Hipkins seems to have abandoned many of the commitments of his predecessor. (Image: Getty)
Dileepa Fonseka
Thu, 09 Feb 2023
Chris Hipkins jettisoned so much of his predecessor’s agenda on Wednesday you wondered if he was about to announce the cancellation of his own surname and a plan for a commission to look into a new one beginning with “L”. The merger between RNZ and TVNZ and the biofuels mandate were axed, the social insurance scheme was put off to some undefined date of economic prosperity, hate speech changes were fobbed off to the Law Commission to take another look at them and the Three Waters concept will be refined.And that was only...
