Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

Coping with catastrophe

Coping with catastrophe
(Image: Getty)
David Chaplin
David Chaplin
Thu, 23 Feb 2023
There was a caravan in the windbreak and a mobile home resting on a house roof down Pakowhai Rd. Someone lifted another mud-brown rigour-mortised sheep on to the pile stacked high by the roadside as we drove past, windows shut.Just a minute away from the grotesque sights of the flood zone, people are buying seasonal stonefruit (nectarines, plums and peaches are in) and eating ice creams as per the standard Hawke’s Bay summer brochure. Over in Ahuriri, about 15 rescue boats have been patrolling en masse in the bay, a person stand...
Opinion

Paul McBeth: RBNZ and the Beehive need to be more than fair-weather friends

The Reserve Bank is looking less cosy with the Beehive. 

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Infrastructure

Ebos' strong first-half result shines

The hints Ebos dropped about its second half were mostly positive.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
Technology

Spark’s grey cloud not as bad as it looks

Spark’s first half may not have been as strong as they would have liked, especially for cloud, but confidence remains high.

Ben Moore 5:00am

More Opinion

Opinion

Paul McBeth: RBNZ and the Beehive need to be more than fair-weather friends

The Reserve Bank is looking less cosy with the Beehive. 

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Opinion

Peter Griffin: Iwi need to ‘push the waka out’ on tech investment

Plenty of successful Māori tech entrepreneurs are working in the digital economy.

Peter Griffin 5:00am
Business of Health Free

Ian McCrae: Everyone deserves my brain tumour experience – but most are missing out

Without access to private healthcare, I would very likely be dead.

Ian McCrae 5:00am
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: Breaking the 'rinse, rebuild, repeat' cycle

The political response to the cyclone this week has been vintage New Zealand.

Dileepa Fonseka 22 Feb 2023