Coping with catastrophe

(Image: Getty)

There was a caravan in the windbreak and a mobile home resting on a house roof down Pakowhai Rd. Someone lifted another mud-brown rigour-mortised sheep on to the pile stacked high by the roadside as we drove past, windows shut.Just a minute away from the grotesque sights of the flood zone, people are buying seasonal stonefruit (nectarines, plums and peaches are in) and eating ice creams as per the standard Hawke’s Bay summer brochure. Over in Ahuriri, about 15 rescue boats have been patrolling en masse in the bay, a person stand...