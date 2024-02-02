Menu
Defence policy: A glimpse of the rarely spotted Kiwi hawk

A "meeting of minds" in Melbourne: Judith Collins, Australian defence minister Richard Marles, Winston Peters and Australian foreign minister Penny Wong. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Pattrick Smellie
Fri, 02 Feb 2024
Australians can be a laconic lot, so one wonders how much surprise they might have suppressed when the New Zealand foreign and defence ministers turned up in Melbourne this week for a rare show of Kiwi hawkishness.The one-day trip by Winston Peters and Judith Collins to consult their counterparts, Penny Wong (foreign affairs) and Richard Marles (defence and deputy PM, like Peters), may be the most significant shift in NZ defence posture since Helen Clark axed the strike force capability of the air force in May 2001.Peters, born in April 1945, f...
Healthcare heavyweight leads NZ sharemarket upwards
Markets Market close

Healthcare heavyweight leads NZ sharemarket upwards

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,931.23, up 14.45 points.

Graham Skellern 6:27pm
Markets

UDC Finance to buy Aussie bank's $238m NZ portfolio

Bank of Queensland sells NZ assets to UDC Finance at a discount.

Staff reporters 1:20pm
UDC Finance to buy Aussie bank's $238m NZ portfolio
Infrastructure

Auckland light rail had positive benefit-cost ratio, investor interest

Auckland Light Rail says its project would have returned $2.40 for every $1 invested.

Oliver Lewis 1:00pm
Auckland light rail had positive benefit-cost ratio, investor interest

