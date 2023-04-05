Menu
Did social media cause the banking panic?

After the fall of Silicon Valley Bank, the idea of faster bank runs is understandably causing concern. (Image: Getty)
The Economist
Wed, 05 Apr 2023
The banking turmoil that has sent a handful of American and European lenders to the wall in recent weeks has a new feature. Use of social media and messaging apps, which spread information at lightning pace to an ever-larger group of panickers, marks a break from past crises. Meanwhile, new digital-finance tools let nervous depositors withdraw funds as soon as the notion strikes them, whether from offices in San Francisco or ski slopes in Saint Moritz.After the fall of Silicon Valley Bank, the idea of faster bank runs is understandabl...
Politics

TVNZ boss Simon Power is leave amid speculation over the broadcasting minister's plans.

Daniel Dunkley 5:00am
Finance Free

Startup aims to save millions of dollars of crypto

With digital currency wallets, little can be done if a private key is lost.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 5:00am
Investments

Borderless bad actors and global crime-fighting

Crime-fighters are struggling in the world of meme-stock madness and the crypto-craziness of the post-covid era.

David Chaplin 5:00am
Opinion

A more politically plausible Christopher Luxon is emerging.

Pattrick Smellie 04 Apr 2023
Opinion

The UK remains the fifth largest economy in the world and its consumers have provided a market for NZ for 150 years. 

Tim Groser 01 Apr 2023
Economy

Banking wobbles and contracting economies often lead to interest rate cuts.

Warren Couillault 01 Apr 2023
Infrastructure

The potential new bridge costs more than some of the world's most expensive bridges – combined.

Dileepa Fonseka 01 Apr 2023