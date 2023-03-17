Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

Events: beware the corporate silent disco

Events: beware the corporate silent disco
(Image: Getty)
Chamanthie Sinhalage-Fonseka
Chamanthie Sinhalage-Fonseka
Fri, 17 Mar 2023
Broadly speaking, in the corporate public relations world, the word ‘event’ can trigger a range of reactions.On one extreme end of the spectrum, you have PR people who view the event organising aspect of the profession as the perfunctory delivery of a nice-to-have obligation that needs to be kept under budget first and foremost. They see venues, sausage rolls and seating arrangements as interchangeable, administrative and secondary to the ‘real work’, performed at a desk in front of a computer or around a meeting ro...
Consenting needs to speed up to meet emissions goals
Policy

Consenting needs to speed up to meet emissions goals

To avoid a multi-billion dollar emissions liability, NZ needs to drastically speed up consenting times.

Oliver Lewis 6:00am
Primary Sector

Fonterra says demand is returning in China

China’s re-opening stands to benefit NZ exporters, including the dairy giant.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Fonterra says demand is returning in China
Markets

Auckland airport loses mana to airport rivals

Queenstown airport is particularly digging into Auckland's international traffic.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Auckland airport loses mana to airport rivals

More Opinion

SVB failure: we can bank on more trouble to come
Opinion

Peter Griffin: SVB failure: we can bank on more trouble to come

The current banking crisis is probably crypto’s moment to shine.

Peter Griffin 16 Mar 2023
Fonterra emissions plans may worry farmers
Primary Sector

Rebecca Howard: Fonterra emissions plans may worry farmers

The main question for farmers is what is it going to cost? 

Rebecca Howard 16 Mar 2023
Nothing, nowhere, never: debt-for-equity drama wins best FMA warning 2023
Law & Regulation

David Chaplin: Nothing, nowhere, never: debt-for-equity drama wins best FMA warning 2023

Wholesale investment funds are relatively lightly regulated, but the FMA is testing its ability to get involved.

David Chaplin 15 Mar 2023
Healthcare – the next policy mess for Hipkins’ bonfire
Opinion Free

Ian McCrae: Healthcare – the next policy mess for Hipkins’ bonfire

It's time to call a timeout on the health reforms.

Ian McCrae 14 Mar 2023