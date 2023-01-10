Five big public relations trends to watch in 2023

(Image: Getty)

In the early days of covid-19, many of us quickly discovered that the more conventional tools in the public relations toolkit were just not going to work. There were abruptly changing alert levels and lockdowns, new official definitions, preoccupied stakeholders and a hectic media cycle.PR is fundamentally concerned with the interpersonal – even more so than adjacent disciplines like marketing, advertising or law – and is predicated on creating and exchanging social capital to achieve business goals.Basic public relations activ...