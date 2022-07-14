See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Opinion

Five things we can do to fix our research sector

Peter Griffin
Thu, 14 Jul 2022

Five things we can do to fix our research sector
NZ needs fewer public research institutions that are more suited to working with each other, the universities and businesses, writes Peter Griffin. (Image: Getty)
Peter Griffin
Thu, 14 Jul 2022
RELATED
It’s been obvious for nearly 20 years now that our research sector is broken. Sure, our scientists produce some world-class research and institutions like NIWA, GNS Science and AgResearch offer critical functions around monitoring natural hazards, offering advice on adapting to climate change and boosting agricultural productivity.But any business person will tell you that dealing with the science sector is a nightmare. Basic research isn't translating into commercial innovation to the extent it should be.An ill-defined and some...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, July 14, 2022
The Quizmaster | Thu, 14 Jul 2022

Another chilly and wet day, another quiz for you to try and beat. Good luck and have fun.

Energy
25% leap in gas levy 'justifiable', Cabinet told
Ian Llewellyn | Thu, 14 Jul 2022

New gas levies came into force on July 1, with the impost on each household connection going up from $5.28 to $6.63, a 25.31% increase from last year.

Transport
Christchurch leaders want $50m from Michael Wood for transport projects
Oliver Lewis | Thu, 14 Jul 2022

The mayor and the head of the regional council have written to the transport minister.

Sponsored
How can Kiwi small business owners manage rising inflation?

Xero MD Craig Hudson says small businesses have been hit with a triple whammy.

Sponsored
Digital innovation could shape the future of NZ

The digital age allows us to collaborate on some of our greatest scientific and environmental challenges

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.