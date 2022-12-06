Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

General practice is on the brink

General practice is on the brink
GPs are being pushed to their limits. (Image: Unsplash)
Ian Powell
Ian Powell
Tue, 06 Dec 2022
There's a wealth of groups representing GPs in New Zealand but there has always been a gap in the GP representation field – general practice owners. They're an important group because they're the main providers of primary care to New Zealanders. About 69% of all GPs work in the around 1,000 or so private GP-owned practices in NZ. Another 11% work in corporate-owned practices and 14% in not-for-profit non-government organisations.Now there's a new ‘horse in the paddock’ that's making a strategic di...
Markets

NZX doubles down on funds business

The NZX is seen to be battling the ASX for new listings.

Dan Brunskill 6:00am
Primary Sector

Overall, the Fieldays vibe was positive

The numbers may have been down but the vast majority seemed to be having a good time, and some money was changing hands. 

Rebecca Howard & Riley Kennedy 6:00am
Energy

Greenpeace accused of derailing emissions reductions

Greenpeace legal action will delay emissions reductions and hydrogen development, says Hiringa Energy.

Ian Llewellyn 6:00am

More Opinion

Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: Staggering to Christmas: Labour's ragged home stretch

As another challenging political year ends, the government is reaching peak blunder.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Finance

Jenny Ruth: Treasury wellbeing report all but ignores inflation

In the entire 114-page report, the word inflation hardly appears.

Jenny Ruth 05 Dec 2022
Opinion

Warren Couillault: Hey, NZX, stick to what you’re good at

It's had some successes in the past, but how will NZX fare with its latest move?

Warren Couillault 03 Dec 2022
Opinion

Chamanthie Sinhalage-Fonseka: An accidental tourist in Sri Lanka

It's a weird experience stepping into someone else's crisis, but we could see Sri Lanka laid bare.

Chamanthie Sinhalage-Fonseka 02 Dec 2022