General practice is on the brink

GPs are being pushed to their limits. (Image: Unsplash)

There's a wealth of groups representing GPs in New Zealand but there has always been a gap in the GP representation field – general practice owners. They're an important group because they're the main providers of primary care to New Zealanders. About 69% of all GPs work in the around 1,000 or so private GP-owned practices in NZ. Another 11% work in corporate-owned practices and 14% in not-for-profit non-government organisations.Now there's a new ‘horse in the paddock’ that's making a strategic di...