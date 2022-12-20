Menu
Holding your nerve: a guide to 2023

Pattrick Smellie
Tue, 20 Dec 2022
It hardly seems fair, after three years of slogging through covid, that next year will require slog of a different kind as New Zealand and the rest of the global economy digest the inflationary aftermath.The main human attributes required to deal with covid-19 boiled down to a stoic capacity to obey increasingly tiresome government orders and face a future in which normality seemed at times to be forever receding.As 2022 draws to a close, a kind of normality has returned, notwithstanding a covid wave that could infect perhaps one in 20 people &...
