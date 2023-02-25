How long will the Reserve Bank's economic squeeze last?

(Image: Getty)

I’m not a particular fan of the current regime at the Reserve Bank of New Zealand which over the past few years seemed to me to have lost what I think should be its sole focus on maintaining price stability and has become somewhat distracted by various non-monetary issues. Please don’t ask me about the governor’s speech in June 2022 at the Central Banking Global Summer Meeting.It is during this period that the Reserve Bank of NZ (RBNZ) oversaw, if not instigated, near-record inflation – way, way outside its legislat...