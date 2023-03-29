How to fix the NZ laboratory fiasco

(Image: Getty)

The future of New Zealand’s hospital laboratories is at a critical stage. This is the result of extensive privatisation of the facilities since the mid-2000s, for which both Labour and National governments share responsibility. But now there is a chance for new health minister Dr Ayesha Verrall to make a difference for the better. She can instruct Te Whatu Ora – Health NZ to end existing privatisation arrangements on their contract expiry date and move to an integrated hospital-run laboratory system reinforced by w...