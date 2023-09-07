Menu
In search of electrifying opportunities

In search of electrifying opportunities
Electrifying the fleet offers many opportunities. (Image: Chargenet)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Thu, 07 Sep 2023
Earnings season is over, and the winter months have sent a chill through investors in the local market, with the benchmark index falling 4.2% in August alone. The verdict among market watchers was that the results for the six or 12 months ended June 30 weren’t too bad, but the lack of guidance was frustrating. Uncertainty seemed to abound, with fears ratcheted up about the strength – or lack thereof – in China’s economy, whether inflation pressures would abate and lead to an interest rate cut as early as next y...
Business of Tech podcast: the dark heart of Silicon Valley
Technology

Business of Tech podcast: the dark heart of Silicon Valley

Peter Griffin talks to best-selling author Malcolm Harris on the Business of Tech.

Peter Griffin and Ben Moore 6:00am
Technology

Hydrogen aviation requires generation boost

NZ will need to scale up its electricity generation to support hydrogen-powered flight.

Staff reporters 5:00am
Hydrogen aviation requires generation boost
Markets

Allez Les Bleus! Forsyth Barr predicts French will win Rugby World Cup

For the first time, Forbarr hasn’t picked the All Blacks to win.

Ella Somers 5:00am
Allez Les Bleus! Forsyth Barr predicts French will win Rugby World Cup

Labour may have missed the boat on science sector reform
Opinion

Peter Griffin: Labour may have missed the boat on science sector reform

A lack of clarity about the impact of science spending still hasn’t been addressed.

Peter Griffin 5:00am
Where's the policy? Ask Luxon and Shaw
Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: Where's the policy? Ask Luxon and Shaw

Businesspeople gathered in Wellington yesterday to hear the parties' pitches.

Pattrick Smellie 06 Sep 2023
Reaching $100b in KiwiSaver provokes some interesting reactions
Opinion

David Chaplin: Reaching $100b in KiwiSaver provokes some interesting reactions

Does NZ need a self-managed super fund equivalent in KiwiSaver? Nah, not even now.

David Chaplin 06 Sep 2023
Inside the world of 'no surprises' and political advisers
Opinion Peter's Principles - Analysis

Len Cook: Inside the world of 'no surprises' and political advisers

Former head of statistics Len Cook analyses changes to the public service.

Len Cook 06 Sep 2023