Let's give New Zealanders shares in our country's wealth

Let's give New Zealanders shares in our country's wealth
Meridian shares sold today would have had a 16% compounded annual return. (Image: Meridian)
Scott Gilmour
Scott Gilmour
Sat, 12 Aug 2023
There's been a huge amount of ink spilled recently on tax policy, fiscal stimulus, inequality and so on. I'd love to see some form of capital gains tax or wealth tax, but I've also been thinking about the other side of the equation – generating wealth.  Both major parties have been taken to task about housing wealth, but a recent incident showed another path to the increase in inequity in NZ. I recently sold some Meridian shares.  I knew they'd done well, but the numbers are quite amazing. I bought them in t...
On the Money: McBeth tells all, Faafoi jumps ship, FNZ returns and more

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Warren Couillault: Tax, tax and more tax …

Warren Couillault 5:00am
Biden fears China is ‘ticking time bomb' posing danger to world

Bloomberg 5:00am
Warren Couillault: Tax, tax and more tax …

Warren Couillault 5:00am
Frances Cook: Money Answers: Is paying off the mortgage a bad idea?

Frances Cook 5:00am
Bronwyn Heenan: Directors in the health and safety spotlight – it’s not just someone else’s job

Bronwyn Heenan 11 Aug 2023
Peter Griffin: Should you opt out of the AI data grab?

Peter Griffin 10 Aug 2023