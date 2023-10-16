Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

Luxon's Saturday night success brings headaches

Luxon's Saturday night success brings headaches
National's campaign has seen some strong support from the Indian community in Auckland. (Image: Dileepa Fonseka/BusinessDesk)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Mon, 16 Oct 2023
National's successful campaign has robbed them of a potential attorney general and leaves them facing a bit of a headache when it comes to the razor-thin majority they have in parliament.Based on results over the weekend, National has secured 50 seats, but 45 of these are electorate seats. This leaves five seats for people on the party list and means James Christmas, understood to have been seen as a likely attorney general under a National government, won't make it in.Christmas is a lawyer specialising in public and Treaty law, wa...
Opinion sponsored by
Prospa are on a mission to make financial management simpler for small businesses. They provide flexible lending solutions up to $500K, with a quick decision and funding possible in 24 hours.
QuiznessDesk, Monday, October 16, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday, October 16, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule to test your smarts with our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Economy

Investors won't be blue about blue wave

Things are looking good for markets, at least in the short term.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Investors won't be blue about blue wave
Primary Sector

Rural representation gets a boost in the next parliament

At least five of the incoming MPs have held roles at Federated Farmers.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Rural representation gets a boost in the next parliament

More Opinion

Have we learnt nothing from Black Monday?
Opinion

Warren Couillault: Have we learnt nothing from Black Monday?

Coming up is the anniversary of a dark episode for NZ's sharemarket.

Warren Couillault 14 Oct 2023
Daily Mail is wrong but the Saudi rugby storm is still coming
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Daily Mail is wrong but the Saudi rugby storm is still coming

The Saudis are storming the rugby castle amid an exciting weekend of RWC quarter-finals. 

Trevor McKewen 13 Oct 2023
How super is the market regulator?
Markets

Paul McBeth: How super is the market regulator?

The FMA will also need more people to keep the market tickety-boo.

Paul McBeth 12 Oct 2023
Which party has the more compelling vision for tech?
Opinion

Peter Griffin: Which party has the more compelling vision for tech?

The short-termism of our political system means we’ve under-invested in NZ's tech.

Peter Griffin 12 Oct 2023