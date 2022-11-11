Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

New NZ health plan is a car without an engine

New NZ health plan is a car without an engine
When you look under the hood, there aren't enough staff to deliver the plan. (Image: Getty)
Ian Powell
Ian Powell
Fri, 11 Nov 2022
What does the government dream of? A good news story. How it's been handling the health system has brought it non-stop, escalating negative media attention, much of it driven by the increasing concerns and frustrations of those working at the frontline. So, a good news story is what the government was hoping for when it released its Interim Health Plan (Te Pae Tata) on Oct 28.  The aim of the plan, a legislative requirement, was to set the health system’s priorities for the next two years.  It was developed by the...
Retail

Warehouse Group bounces back from covid

Sales jumped 21.2% on the quarter and 12.3% on the same period pre-covid. 

Rebecca Howard 10:35am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, Nov 11, 2022

Time for a quick brain teaser before your weekend begins. 

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Infrastructure

Xero plunges on CEO departure

Former Google executive Sukhinder Singh Cassidy takes over in February.

Jenny Ruth 6:00am

More Opinion

Opinion

Peter Griffin: Heck, use tech to beat the heat

Using tech isn't in the Emissions Reduction Plan – and James Shaw admits that's an oversight.

Peter Griffin 10 Nov 2022
Opinion

John Cuthbertson: Suspect you’re paying more tax? You are!

Companies have been accused of profiteering, but is the government any different?

John Cuthbertson 10 Nov 2022
Opinion

David Chaplin: Schemes tread water as KiwiSaver hits rough patch

Members in the newly crowned default funds were generally worse off than people in either balanced or conservative funds for the quarter.

David Chaplin 09 Nov 2022
World

Bloomberg: Party loyalty and the polarised American voter

The influence of individual candidates on electoral outcomes in US federal elections has never been lower.

Bloomberg 08 Nov 2022