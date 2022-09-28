See full details
Our costly assumptions on emissions reduction

NZ's poor progress on transport emissions cuts is adding to the scale of the country's challenge. (Image: Getty)
In part one, yesterday, former international climate change negotiator Adrian Macey and climate scientist Dave Frame explained how New Zealand got to 2016 with an unusual over-reliance on international carbon markets to meet the country’s emissions targets. In part two, today, they examine the commitments NZ made in 2015 at the global climate change summit in Paris.The Paris Agreement has a long-term temperature goal (to limit global warming to well below 2℃ and with efforts towards 1.5℃ compared with pre-industrial levels), which require...

