Our tech companies are going global at an accelerating rate

(Image: Getty)
Peter Griffin
Thu, 07 Dec 2023
"Global from day one" has been the mantra instilled in our startup founders for years, and they’ve certainly been paying attention.When the Technology Investment Network (Tin) released its annual Tin200 report last month, which tracks the progress of our top 200 tech companies, the headline result was another solid year of growth. Export revenue from tech products and services grew 13.1% in the past year to around $13 billion.WorkforceLess obvious has been the increase in headcount. New Zealand tech companies have been addi...
ComCom: Is it time to deregulate fibre broadband?
Markets

ComCom: Is it time to deregulate fibre broadband?

The review is the first under a new regulatory regime.

Staff reporters 10:00am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, December 07, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, December 07, 2023
Finance

Fonterra lifts payout, earning forecast

The lift comes after the recent lift in global prices.

Riley Kennedy 8:55am
Fonterra lifts payout, earning forecast

Hobson’s choice when it comes to growth
Opinion

Paul McBeth: Hobson’s choice when it comes to growth

Unthreading the regulatory patchwork will take some doing.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
The regions: crisis or opportunity?
Opinion

David Cunliffe, Kieran Brown, and Thomas Klotz: The regions: crisis or opportunity?

Regions should advance their case for partnership and resourcing according to new paper.

David Cunliffe, Kieran Brown, and Thomas Klotz 06 Dec 2023
Contributing factors as KiwiSaver gains some, loses a few in harder times
Opinion

David Chaplin: Contributing factors as KiwiSaver gains some, loses a few in harder times

KiwiSaver contributions likely represented just about all growth in the sector.

David Chaplin 06 Dec 2023
Negotiations at COP28 likely to affect NZ businesses
Opinion

Belinda Mathers: Negotiations at COP28 likely to affect NZ businesses

Big exporters like Fonterra are under increasing pressure from customers over emissions.

Belinda Mathers 05 Dec 2023