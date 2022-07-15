See full details
Opinion

RBNZ board appointments: double standard at work?

Cameron Bagrie
Fri, 15 Jul 2022

The appointment of NZ Post chair Rodger Finlay to the Reserve Bank board has been particularly controversial. (Image: NZME)
Does the incoming Reserve Bank board have the right skills to oversee what is a critical institution in New Zealand? There are some good additions to the board in the latest round of appointments, which took effect on July 1. But it looks light on some key essentials to provide "constructive tension” to support good governance. For a framework on how to think about it, let’s look at the Reserve Bank as a regulator, and what it expects of banks, which they oversee.The Reserve Bank of NZ/Te Pūtea Matua (RBNZ) instructed...

