Reaching $100b in KiwiSaver provokes some interesting reactions

Reaching $100b in KiwiSaver provokes some interesting reactions
(Image: Getty)
David Chaplin
David Chaplin
Wed, 06 Sep 2023
KiwiSaver officially clicked over the $100 billion line during the June quarter, according to Reserve Bank of New Zealand figures, which somehow makes the savings regime seem more important than when it languished at the $97.1b recorded at March 31. Such psychological effects are well-studied by academics like this one, who noted in some long-forgotten paper that: “The contemporary press frequently makes mention of, and identifies significance with, specific numerical values in financial markets … these symbolic numbers are of...
Opinion

Businesspeople gathered in Wellington yesterday to hear the parties' pitches.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Policy

Business of Government: budget cuts, HUD gets the tick, and more...

Our weekly round-up of public service news.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Election 2023

National and ACT both oppose government science reform policy

But genetic engineering is not the political hot potato it once was.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Opinion

Businesspeople gathered in Wellington yesterday to hear the parties' pitches.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Opinion Peter's Principles - Analysis

Former head of statistics Len Cook analyses changes to the public service.

Len Cook 5:00am
Opinion Analysis

Populism driven announcements chasing votes are rife.

Cameron Bagrie 05 Sep 2023
Opinion

Another day, another project cancelled in Wellington.

Dileepa Fonseka 04 Sep 2023