Rob Campbell: a good person trying to make a bad system work

Rob Campbell: a good person trying to make a bad system work
Rob Campbell advocated clinically-led clinical networks. (Image: Supplied)
Ian Powell
Ian Powell
Sat, 22 Apr 2023
When Rob Campbell summed up recently what he realised after his sacking as chair of Health New Zealand (Te Whatu Ora), much of what he said resonated with me.Campbell’s basic conclusion in a speech to the Fabian Society is that there are important aspects of the ‘reform package’ which are inadequate and implementation to date has been significantly deficient. But it is not “incapable of repair”.To his credit, he does not hold back on whether there is a crisis in the health service. He takes it as a given. &ldq...
