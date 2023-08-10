Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

Should you opt out of the AI data grab?

Should you opt out of the AI data grab?
(Image: Getty)
Peter Griffin
Peter Griffin
Thu, 10 Aug 2023
ChatGPT’s founder OpenAI this week made it easier to block the tool it uses to harvest data from around the web to train its proprietary artificial intelligence models. That huge trove of data is integral to the success of OpenAI’s intelligent chatbot, but artificial intelligence (AI) companies are facing a growing backlash from website owners unhappy at their data being sucked up en masse. Few website owners object to Google crawling their sites as they want more people to discover their content, and the key to that is be...
Opinion sponsored by
Prospa are on a mission to make financial management simpler for small businesses. They provide flexible lending solutions up to $500K, with a quick decision and funding possible in 24 hours.
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, August 10, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, August 10, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Energy

Cabinet agrees to more work on Onslow pumped hydro project

Detailed business cases will be prepared for two options.

Ian Llewellyn 9:00am
Cabinet agrees to more work on Onslow pumped hydro project
Technology Free Sponsored

The Business of Tech podcast: digging into 2degrees Shaping Business 2023

Talking labour costs, compliance and tax, cybersecurity and more.

Ben Moore and Peter Griffin 6:00am
The Business of Tech podcast: digging into 2degrees Shaping Business 2023

More Opinion

Airlines charge high fares but oppose investment in airports
Infrastructure

Billie Moore: Airlines charge high fares but oppose investment in airports

A congested airport makes it harder for new airlines to arrive and reduces competition.

Billie Moore 09 Aug 2023
Hipkins adds to climate confusion with $2b BlackRock fund
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: Hipkins adds to climate confusion with $2b BlackRock fund

There is some bafflement over what the govt's climate policy is.

Dileepa Fonseka 09 Aug 2023
Forsyth Barr pitches to young people with new robo contender
Opinion

David Chaplin: Forsyth Barr pitches to young people with new robo contender

Fund titles cover diversity, inclusion, lower carbon, responsible, clean energy and ESG.

David Chaplin 09 Aug 2023
Is this the unhappiest workforce in New Zealand?
Opinion

Ian Powell: Is this the unhappiest workforce in New Zealand?

There's widespread malaise, exhaustion and low morale among the medical workforce.

Ian Powell 09 Aug 2023