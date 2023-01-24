Smoke signals: the capers of the pro-vapers

The number of 18- to 24-year-olds vaping daily has risen to 23%, and 28% vape at least monthly. (Image: Getty)

Before the 2020 general election, Dr Ayesha Verrall was a respected infectious disease specialist employed by a district health board. Earlier that year, she wrote an excellent report commissioned by director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield on the vulnerable state of New Zealand’s covid-19 testing capacity.By October, the roles were reversed.Dr Bloomfield then reported to Dr Verrall, who was associate minister of health.Since then, she has largely stayed below the radar. But, through thoughtful analysis, insight and a drive to...