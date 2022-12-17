The downturn, the politicians and the bogeyman

There could be bad news waiting for us next year. (Image: Getty)

Well, here we are at the end of another year, looking forward to a summer of fine weather, relaxing and, as always, some time pondering the future. I'm lucky I don’t have to score my forecasts from last December because I wouldn't have done too well.Everything from inflation to interest rates, to non-US dollar currencies, to asset markets generally turned out to be a lot worse than I was predicting. Despite that, I'm having another go. Here are my key predictions for 2023.It should be an interesting because of the to...