Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

The winter plan that isn't really a plan at all

The winter plan that isn't really a plan at all
The government's plan for winter is pretty miserable, too. (Image: Getty)
Ian Powell
Ian Powell
Mon, 15 May 2023
Since February, new Health Minister Ayesha Verrall has been affirming that work was under way to prepare for the horrendous pressures on public hospitals expected this winter.There are still media reports of the effects of severe workforce shortages. We've seen cancelled operations, delayed diagnoses and overcrowded emergency departments.Heaven for hotels is hell for hospitalsThe most comprehensive report was the revelation that in 2022, hospitals had 100% occupancy more than 600 times. In other words, on average each day roughly two p...
Making the bad weather better
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: Making the bad weather better

Weather is a bit of a national obsession in NZ, but it's probably fair to say we all wish we had less to discuss right now.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Economy

Cameron Bagrie: Are budget deficits back for longer?

Is the fiscal worm the next to show signs of a clear turn?

Cameron Bagrie 5:00am
Are budget deficits back for longer?
Listed Companies

Why NZ and global airfares have taken off

Airlines are making hay while scrambling to put more planes in the sky. 

Brent Melville 5:00am
Why NZ and global airfares have taken off

More Opinion

Making the bad weather better
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: Making the bad weather better

Weather is a bit of a national obsession in NZ, but it's probably fair to say we all wish we had less to discuss right now.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Are budget deficits back for longer?
Economy

Cameron Bagrie: Are budget deficits back for longer?

Is the fiscal worm the next to show signs of a clear turn?

Cameron Bagrie 5:00am
We’re paying three more days’ worth of taxes than last year
Finance

Spencer Smith: We’re paying three more days’ worth of taxes than last year

The tax burden has to be fairer but fairness means different things to different people.

Spencer Smith 13 May 2023
Australia is lucky, lucky, lucky. But us, not so much
Infrastructure

Warren Couillault: Australia is lucky, lucky, lucky. But us, not so much

"Luck” is what happens when preparation meets opportunity.  

Warren Couillault 13 May 2023