Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

Venturing outside your investment comfort zone

Venturing outside your investment comfort zone
One of Matū's investments goes right down to a molecular level. (Image: Getty)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Thu, 06 Apr 2023
Investing in early-stage companies or groups of individuals with a potentially bright idea isn’t for the faint-hearted and isn’t typically for the shallow-pocketed, either. Venture capitalists and angel investors stride through Silicon Valley and its ilk as if they’re the new masters of the universe, able to predict where the world’s going and what will trigger the next wave of outsized returns. Needless to say, it’s a sector often seen as an attractive one for budding investors in search of quick riches....
First rocket-powered test flights for NZ's Dawn Aerospace
Technology

First rocket-powered test flights for NZ's Dawn Aerospace

Dawn Aerospace makes one small step towards reusable spacecraft.

Greg Hurrell 11:50am
Media

Government cash injection will make Radio NZ 'sustainable'

The investment will strengthen news and current affairs coverage through a free multimedia digital platform.

Daniel Dunkley 9:45am
Government cash injection will make Radio NZ 'sustainable'
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, April 6, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, April 6, 2023

More Opinion

Generative AI is coming for middle-tier workers’ jobs
Opinion

Peter Griffin: Generative AI is coming for middle-tier workers’ jobs

Will generative AI entrench the power of Big Tech or dismantle it?

Peter Griffin 5:00am
Did social media cause the banking panic?
Opinion

The Economist: Did social media cause the banking panic?

New technology does more than just speed up financial wobbles.

The Economist 05 Apr 2023
Borderless bad actors and global crime-fighting
Opinion

David Chaplin: Borderless bad actors and global crime-fighting

Crime-fighters are struggling among all the meme-stock madness and crypto-craziness.

David Chaplin 05 Apr 2023
Luxon's bright ideas make him more credible
Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: Luxon's bright ideas make him more credible

A more politically plausible Christopher Luxon is emerging.

Pattrick Smellie 04 Apr 2023