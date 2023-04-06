Venturing outside your investment comfort zone

One of Matū's investments goes right down to a molecular level. (Image: Getty)

Investing in early-stage companies or groups of individuals with a potentially bright idea isn’t for the faint-hearted and isn’t typically for the shallow-pocketed, either. Venture capitalists and angel investors stride through Silicon Valley and its ilk as if they’re the new masters of the universe, able to predict where the world’s going and what will trigger the next wave of outsized returns. Needless to say, it’s a sector often seen as an attractive one for budding investors in search of quick riches....