Winston Peters' visit to Fiji shows importance of Pacific

Winston Peters' Fiji trip is the first bilateral engagement overseas of NZ's new government. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Tue, 19 Dec 2023
A few kilometres from the hotel where deputy prime minister Winston Peters stayed in Suva lies a shipwreck that tells you something important about life in a small, under-resourced country. Le Samourai has been sitting in Suva’s harbour for several years mired in disputes over ownership, along with debates over who is responsible for moving it and whether the task of shifting the wreck is even worth anybody’s while.  Like a lot of the questions in the Pacific, it comes down to this: people might want the wreck gone, but if...
Kāinga Ora solvent, but 'troubling reports'
Finance

Kāinga Ora solvent, but 'troubling reports'

Kāinga Ora is solvent, but haemorraging money and piling on debt, says Chris Bishop.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Finance

BNZ gets $1.8m out of Bobux receivership - so far

The bank appointed McGrathNicol receivers in April.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Infrastructure

Getting sparkies and plumbers on the Level in NZ

Startup Level Group headhunted a Fletcher manager to lead its NZ business.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
More Opinion

Six things to look for in the mini-budget
Finance

Cameron Bagrie: Six things to look for in the mini-budget

If inflation is to come down as planned, fiscal policy will need to be tight.

Cameron Bagrie 5:00am
A 30% rate rise bomb is ticking
Finance

Cameron Bagrie: A 30% rate rise bomb is ticking

Any tax relief from central government looks set to be gobbled up by local government.

Cameron Bagrie 16 Dec 2023
US design giants join team Tank Farm for national stadium option
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: US design giants join team Tank Farm for national stadium option

The push to use Auckland's Tank Farm for the national stadium is significant.

Trevor McKewen 15 Dec 2023
Three waters ‘balance sheet separation’ decoded
Policy Free

Andreas Heuser: Three waters ‘balance sheet separation’ decoded

Will the national government underwrite local utilities’ debts?

Andreas Heuser and David Ehrhardt 15 Dec 2023