PEP-backed Jarden/BNZ tie-up hungry for more

There’s been a lot of consolidation of private wealth firms globally, especially in Australia. (Image: Destination NSW)
Paul McBeth
Thu, 14 Dec 2023
The country’s newest wealth and asset management business – FirstCape – is unlikely to stop at the initial deal bringing together the Jarden and National Australia Bank businesses, with further KiwiSaver providers in its sights. The much-anticipated deal bringing together wealth managers Jarden Wealth and JBWere NZ and asset managers Harbour Asset Management and BNZ Investment Services is expected to be completed between March and June next year, creating a powerhouse financial services firm with 113 advisers, $29 billion...
Rate cuts might come sooner given weak economy
Economy

The economy contracted 0.3% quarter on quarter in 3Q.

Rebecca Howard 3:00pm
Primary Sector

Milk production steady with fewer cows

The sector is producing more milk solids from fewer cows.

Rebecca Howard 2:15pm
Infrastructure

Port Marlborough surprised and disappointed by Interislander call

Port companies on either side of the Cook Strait are vowing to work on a way forward. 

Oliver Lewis 2:05pm
